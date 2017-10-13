UI student injured after climbing and falling from bell tower

Photo by: James McEnerney McFarland Memorial Bell Tower, University of Illinois

A University of Illinois student is recovering from injuries after falling from the McFarland Bell Tower on the campus' South Quad.

UI Police spokesman Patrick Wade says the 19-year-old man, whose name is not being released, fell about 20 feet around 7 a.m. Friday. He was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital with lower body injuries.

Wade said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. He said the student was conscious and told police he is a recreational climber. He was not arrested for climbing the tower.