UI student injured after climbing and falling from bell tower
|
A University of Illinois student is recovering from injuries after falling from the McFarland Bell Tower on the campus' South Quad.
UI Police spokesman Patrick Wade says the 19-year-old man, whose name is not being released, fell about 20 feet around 7 a.m. Friday. He was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital with lower body injuries.
Wade said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. He said the student was conscious and told police he is a recreational climber. He was not arrested for climbing the tower.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.