Urbana Fire Chief: Thursday's downtown fire could have been much worse

Urbana Fire Chief Brian Nightlinger says a fire at a restaurant in downtown could have been much worse if not for the efforts of firefighters.

Crews were called to the Sitara Indian Restaurant and Lounge at 114 South Race Street at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The city says the building was built in 1887 and the two buildings nearby were built in 1905.

Nightlinger says due to the age of the buildings, and how close they are together, the potential is always there to lose a lot of structures in downtown.

Nightlinger says firefighters were very diligent in working to extinguish the fire in several concealed locations to prevent it from spreading to other buildings.

Nightlinger says the preliminary investigation shows that the fire appears to have started in the vent hood in the kitchen, due to grease buildup and then it spread from there.

He says firefighters had to pull apart walls, floors, ceilings, and duct-work. Nightlinger says because of that, he estimates the damage just to that part of the buidling at $30,000 to $40,000.

He says there was also smoke damage throughout the restaurant and water damage in the kitchen area. There were no injuries.