Fire in north Champaign
Sat, 10/14/2017 - 1:45pm | Paul Wood

CHAMPAIGN -- Firefighter were responding to a  fire at1412 Holly Hill Drive with smoke coming out of windows Saturday afternoon.

By 1:30 p.m., scanner reports said the fire was out.

