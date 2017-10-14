Person of interest in arson investigation in custody
A man who authorities believe has information about an arson fire just outside the Champaign city limits this week is in custody.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said 22 year-old Curtis Deon Morris, who's listed as homeless, was booked into jail Saturday afternoon. Morris had been wanted for questioning in the arson investigation and also on a probation violation related to his sex offender registration.
A sheriff's office report said deputies and firefighters were called to 1407 Kings Way at around 5:50 a.m. Monday for a fire on the outside of a home. The report said the occupants of the home told deputies that their daughter's ex-boyfriend had made threats to burn the house down. The residents said that when they woke up to the blaze, they detected a strong smell of gasoline in the house prior to evacuating.
