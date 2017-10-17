The Harlem Globetrotters return to the State Farm Center
CHAMPAIGN — The Harlem Globetrotters return to the State Farm Center at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 to take on their long-time rivals, the Washington Generals.
The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team. The tournament-tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world-famous rivals during their 2018 tour.
The game at the State Farm Center will showcase ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.
Tickets start at $20 and fees and can be purchased online, by phone at 866-ILLINI-1 or the State Farm Center box office.
