UI-backed public-private institute in Chicago to be announced Thursday

CHICAGO — A public-private education and research institute that would give the University of Illinois’ flagship campus a bigger presence in Chicago is being proposed by the UI and Gov. Bruce Rauner, though its funding and other details are still being developed.

Dubbed the Discovery Partners Institute, the initiative would allow top faculty and students from four universities to work side-by-side with industry to produce innovations and spinoff companies that would enrich the state’s economy and keep talent in Illinois, a UI briefing paper says.

Officials plan to unveil more details Thursday in Chicago. The groundbreaking is expected to occur in 2018, UI officals said. The institute would include both state and private funding, at least initially, according to media reports.

Located along the Chicago River and Roosevelt Road in the South Loop, just east of the UI Chicago, the institute would include the UI’s Urbana and Chicago campuses as well as Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, who have signed on as inaugural partners.

The plan is to attract 90 world-class faculty entrepreneurs in a range of fields and eventually serve up to 1,800 students a year. That would include both undergraduate and graduate students from the UI system, who would spend one to four semesters living in Chicago while working at the institute’s research labs and at businesses and startups in Chicago.

The institute also will bring in students and support faculty from partner universities. At full operation, it would serve up to 10,000 students every five years.

Research would initially focus on advances in “big data” technology, from cybersecurity to the “internet of things; in health care, including new drugs and treatment methods; and in food and agriculture breakthroughs, to improve nutrition and help feed a growing world, the UI said.

“It incorporates some of what UI Labs is already doing, but this is a much bigger initiative,” said Rauner spokesman Hud Englehart, referring to the public-private research and development organization in Chicago involving the University of Illinois, which launched in 2013.

The interdisciplinary collaborations would address real-world challenges, in the hopes of creating breakthrough discoveries that lead to new products and companies, while giving students hands-on experience and creating a highly skilled work force for the future, the UI said.

It would be part of an “Illinois Innovation Network” championed by Rauner and led by the UI system, linking businesses and universities engaged in research and education initiatives across the state. The idea is to develop new partnerships and approaches that could launch companies and promote economic growth.

The institute would have joint university-industry research labs, with businesses investing in early stages of research to eventually license and commercialize their innovations.

Competitive startup packages would be offered to lure faculty there from around the world.

The ultimate goal is to create high-paying jobs in Illinois, retain talented entrepreneurs and researchers in-state, and spur $500 million a year in outside research and development, the UI said.