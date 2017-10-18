Weird Al coming to Virginia

CHAMPAIGN — “Weird Al” Yankovic and Emo Philips are coming to the Virginia Theatre at 8 p.m. March 30.



Tickets go on sale Friday.



Yankovic is calling it his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.



Because of the nature of the new show, Weird Al will be performing exclusively in smaller theatres like the Virginia throughout this tour.



Opening the show each night will be Al’s long-time friend (and “UHF” cast member), comedian Emo Philips.



Tickets start at $39.



For more information, call 217-356-9063 or visit the box office, 203 W. Park Ave.