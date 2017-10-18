Weird Al coming to Virginia
CHAMPAIGN — “Weird Al” Yankovic and Emo Philips are coming to the Virginia Theatre at 8 p.m. March 30.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
Yankovic is calling it his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.
Because of the nature of the new show, Weird Al will be performing exclusively in smaller theatres like the Virginia throughout this tour.
Opening the show each night will be Al’s long-time friend (and “UHF” cast member), comedian Emo Philips.
Tickets start at $39.
For more information, call 217-356-9063 or visit the box office, 203 W. Park Ave.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.