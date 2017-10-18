Westfield surprised about selection to Parkland board
The newest member of the Parkland College Board of Trustees said he was kind of shocked that he was selected.
Jonathan Westfield was chosen Tuesday night by from a group of four finalists after thirteen initially applied for the position.
Westfield, who replaces Rochelle Harden on the board, said there were a lot of nice candidates, and he felt they had a little better appeal than he did.
Westfield is a former Champaign police officer and a former Unit 4 School Board member. He said he wants to help the college find a way to be fiscally stable.
- Hear from Jonathan Westfield.
Westfield, who was a candidate for the Parkland board in the April election before withdrawing due to an injury, said partnering with other community colleges would allow for greater sustainability and would allow students to choose which school they want to attend.
He said he sees the merits of Parkland having athletics, and it is something that he doesn't want to see cut to save money. Westfield said athletics, like other educational programs, make a difference for a lot of students.
Westfield will be officially sworn-in Wednesday night as a new member of the Parkland College Board, and he will serve until April of 2019. Westfield said he will determine with his family whether he runs for the position at that time.
