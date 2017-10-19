UPDATE: Lanes clear after I-74 crash
|
Illinois State Police report that the scene has been cleared and all lanes are open.
***
Rescue personnel are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 74 eastbound and I-57 in Champaign.
The crash has resulted in an eastbound lane closure on I-74 as traffic is backed up for a couple miles, state police report.
Comments
