Authorities investigating Georgetown man's death as homicide

DANVILLE – The Vermilion County coroner has identified the body of a missing Georgetown man whose death is being treated as a homicide.

Jane McFadden said an autopsy was performed Friday morning on 21-year-old Timothy L. Ellis.

Meanwhile, the Georgetown man who police said confessed to the killing could make his first court appearance Friday.

Georgetown police Chief R. Whitney Renaker said on Wednesday, police received a report that Mr. Ellis was missing and deemed it suspicious. They interviewed a person of interest and arrested him on unrelated charges.

On Thursday, police again interviewed the suspect, and during that interview, they said he confessed to killing Mr. Ellis and gave the location of his remains. Authorities found those remains in the 200 block of West 15th Street around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Vermilion County state's attorney could not be reached for comment.

The investigation is ongoing.