Emergency closure on Race Street in Urbana
North Race Street in Urbana will be closed to traffic between West Main Street and West Water Street through 8 p.m. Friday, while the Illinois American Water Company makes emergency repairs to a water main. No through traffic will be allowed.
Access will be restricted to North Race Street properties from West Main Street.
Comments
