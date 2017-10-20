Fingerprint leads to man's arrest in spring holdup

Photo by: Provided by CCSO Deshawn McCullough

URBANA — An Urbana man whose fingerprint was discovered on a knife left at a gas station holdup in the spring has been charged with armed robbery.

Urbana police detective MIke Cervantes said on March 26, a female clerk at the Circle K, 507 W. University Ave., C, across from Carle Hospital, was robbed at knifepoint. The man who entered and displayed a small knife got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and was not found that day.

Cervantes said the knife left behind by the robber was sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab, where a fingerprint matching Deshawn McCullough, 25, was identified.

The lab alerted Urbana police to the match this week and on Thursday, police went to McCullough's residence in the 1000 block of North Coler Avenue and arrested him without fanfare.

McCullough was taken to the Urbana police department for a statement but denied any involvement in the holdup, Cervantes said.

On Friday, he was charged with a single count of armed robbery, a Class X felony carrying a penalty of between six and 30 years in prison upon conviction. Judge John Kennedy set his bond at $50,000 and told him to come back to court Dec. 5.

Court records show McCullough had been arrested and charged in late June for criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, resisting arrest and attempted disarming of a peace officer. He was out on bond and is due back in court on those unresolved charges Nov. 7.