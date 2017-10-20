Gas leak in Urbana is over

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Crews tend to a gas leak on West Green Street in Urbana in between Daniels Hall and Loomis Labratory of Physics on Friday morning.
Update: 10:40 a.m.
URBANA — Crews have cleared the scene of the gas leak in the 1100 block of West Green Street.
Original
URBANA — Crews are on the scene of a gas leak in the 1100 block of West Green Street.
More to come
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.