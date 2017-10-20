Gas leak in Urbana is over

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Crews tend to a gas leak on West Green Street in Urbana in between Daniels Hall and Loomis Labratory of Physics on Friday morning.

Update: 10:40 a.m.

URBANA — Crews have cleared the scene of the gas leak in the 1100 block of West Green Street.

Original

URBANA — Crews are on the scene of a gas leak in the 1100 block of West Green Street.

More to come