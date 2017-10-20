Next Champaign County administrator could be chosen next month

The chairman of the Champaign County Board hopes a decision is made next month on who will replace the outgoing county administrator.



Rick Snider was approved Thursday night as the new administrator for the village of Rantoul by a vote of 4-2. Snider will be paid $135,000 per year and will begin his new job on Dec. 1.



Champaign County Board Chairman Pius Weibel said his goal is to receive approval at a committee meeting on Nov. 14 to begin negotiations with a candidate. Weibel said that person could be approved at the full county board meeting on Nov. 21.



Whoever is chosen to replace Snider will fill the position between Snider's departure and when the county executive takes office for the first time. The executive will be elected in November of 2018.



Former county administrator Deb Busey declined to comment on whether she has been asked to return on an interim basis.