Active shooter in Carbondale shot by police

CARBONDALE — A Carbondale police officer shot and wounded a man who was seen firing into a crowd on a city street early Saturday.

A release on the web site for the Carbondale Police department said the shooting happened about 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of West Main Street, which is in the business district north of the Southern Illinois University campus.

An officer was doing a check at a restaurant in that block when the officer heard what was believed to be gunshots. The officer saw a man firing a gun in the direction of a large crowd of people.

"In response to the active shooter and to protect the public from possible injury, the officer engaged the suspect, firing and wounding him."

"While awaiting an ambulance, Carbondale police officers performed life-saving medical procedures on the suspect. He was flown to a St. Louis area hospital to receive emergency medical treatment. The identity of the shooting suspect is not being released at this time," the release said.

Illinois State Police are investigating.