Danville man arrested for murder

DANVILLE — A shooting early Sunday morning took the life of a Danville man.

Two people have been cited, with one of them arrested for murder.

Department of Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Florida Street in Danville at 3 a.m. after a caller reported somebody had been shot.

“Officers arriving at the scene found a 35-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to the upper body,” Thomason said. “A paramedic unit was called to the scene, and the victim was transported to Presence United Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 4 a.m.”

The victim’s name is being withheld until the next of kin has been identified.

Police arrested Marcus Carter, 26, who listed an address in Danville, for murder.

Thomason said that police determined that Carter and the woman had been in an argument prior to the shooting.

In addition, a 27-year-old woman was cited for obstructing justice. While Thomason said her actions were in connection with the incident, he did not provide any more information on her involvement.



