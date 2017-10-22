Danville man arrested in shooting death on city's south side

Photo by: Provided Marcus Carter, 26, of Danville, arrested Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, on charges of murder in the shooting death of Lucas W. Stark, 35, of Danville.

DANVILLE — In the very block where a man’s life was taken hours earlier, Jordan Paul wondered aloud Sunday whether he’d picked the wrong place to relocate.

“I literally purchased this house a couple days ago,” Paul said as two friends helped him move in. “But learning about a shooting so close by worries me. The people I bought the house from have lived here for 15 years and never had any problems.”

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, authorities say, officers were called to the 700 block of Florida Street on Danville’s south side after a caller reported a shooting.

Lucas W. Stark, 35, of Danville, died about an hour later at Presence United Samaritan Medical Center, Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said.

By noon Sunday, police had arrested Marcus Carter, 26, who listed an address in Danville, on charges of murder.

Danville Public Safety Director Larry Thomason said police determined that Carter and the victim had been in an argument prior to the shooting.

In addition, a 27-year-old woman was cited by police for obstructing justice. Thomason said her actions were in connection with the incident but declined to provide details.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Sunday’s shooting rattled a neighborhood not known for gun violence.

“This has always been a pretty good neighborhood, so I think the shooting must have been pretty much a random thing,” Sandy Lopez said while watching her two children play on a swing set at nearby Douglas Park. “But I’ll make sure to lock my doors tonight.”

“There’s no need for anybody to even possess guns in this neighborhood,” Franklin Salinas said a few blocks away. “It’s a shame somebody got killed.”

McFadden said the case remains under investigation by her office and Danville police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.