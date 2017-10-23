Champaign bank robbery suspect in custody
|
A man wanted for a Champaign bank robbery is in custody in Vermilion County.
The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department said Derek Watson of Champaign was booked into jail Monday morning.
Watson is a suspect in the robbery of Regions Bank in downtown Champaign last month. There, police said the robber gave the teller a note demanding money and left with cash. No one was hurt.
