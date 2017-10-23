Rauner announces re-election bid
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner made his re-election intentions official Monday morning.
The Republican announced in a video message that he is seeking a second term. In his video, he vows to continue his fight against what he calls "corrupt career politicians".
So far, no Republicans have come forward to challenge Rauner in the March Primary. There are seven Democratic candidates vying for the nomination at this point.
