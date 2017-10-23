Search on for missing Urbana boy

URBANA — The Urbana family of a 15-year-old boy with autism has reported him missing.

Urbana police say they are involved in a search for Adam Christman, who was last seen at his parents’ home around midnight today. His parents called police around 6:30 a.m.

Police say Christman, described as white, 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds, has high-functioning autism and it’s believed he may have intentionally wandered from the home. No foul play is suspected at this time.

If you see Christman, call 911, Urbana Police at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.

