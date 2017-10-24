UPDATE: I-57 back open after rollover
Update 5:10 p.m.:
A motorist helped a 58-year-old Arthur man escape from his pickup truck that rolled over Tuesday afternoon.
Eldon Hershburger was southbound on Interstate 57 in his Ford F250 hauling a 20-foot box trailer, just north of the I-72 interchange, state police said. He then left the roadway to the right, through the grass ditch, then across the ramp from I-72 westbound.
Hershburger's truck then overturned, coming to a rest on its roof, and the trailer coming to a rest upright, state police said.
Hershburger was wearing his seat belt and seated upside down when the unnamed motorist stopped to help him, state police said. That motorist broke a rear window and helped Hershburger escape through the rear window uninjured.
Hershburger was issued a citation for improper lane usage, state police said.
The ramp was closed for about an hour as crews removed the vehicle.
* * *
Update 4 p.m.:
The crash happened on the I-72 westbound ramp onto I-57 southbound, police said, and that ramp will be close for about an hour while crews remove the vehicle.
Additionally, state police are now saying no one was injured.
I-72 W/B to I-57 S/B ramp is closed due to rollover and will be closed for approximately 1 hour.
Champaign. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/6lupoQ9ohZ
— ISP D-10 Pesotum (@ISPDistrict10) October 24, 2017
* * *
Original article:
State police are on the scene of a rollover crash with injuries on Interstate 57 southbound in Champaign.
The crash occurred near milepost 235 near the interchange with I-72, according to state police.
State police said lanes were blocked and encouraged drivers to use caution.
