Frost advisory issued for Thursday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for all of East Central Illinois from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.



The temperature could reach the low 30s. So bring your plants and pets inside or make sure they have a heat source. And check on people who may not have a reliable heat source in their home.



