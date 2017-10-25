Frost advisory issued for Thursday morning
|
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for all of East Central Illinois from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.
The temperature could reach the low 30s. So bring your plants and pets inside or make sure they have a heat source. And check on people who may not have a reliable heat source in their home.
