The Health Reporter Is In: Oct. 25, 2017

Q: My child already drank water at a school found to have high levels of lead. Should I be concerned?

A: While lead is being found in the drinking water at some older school buildings — and actions are being taken to correct that — parents largely need to be concerned only if their kids are under age 6 and/or are showing signs of lead poisoning, a local pediatrician said.

Blood lead tests are typically done at check-ups when infants turn 12 months old, and are sometimes repeated at age 2, but generally aren’t done again unless there’s a concern, according to Dr. Oyinade Akinyede, a pediatrician at Christie Clinic.

Kids under age 6 are most vulnerable to lead, unless they’re also subject to other risks, she said.

Some signs of lead poisoning for parents to watch out for include abdominal pain, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, sluggishness, loss of appetite and irritability, Akinyede said.

Lead poisoning doesn’t always come with symptoms, though, she said.

Testing for lead in drinking water at schools is being required under a new state law. The oldest grade schools — those built before 1987 — must complete water testing by the end of this year, and schools built from Jan. 2, 1987 to Jan. 1, 2000 must do testing by the end of next year. Day care centers built on or before 2000 that serve children under age 6 will also be required to do testing.

If lead results are 5 parts per billion or more, schools must notify the students’ parents or guardians.

Emily Schmitt, spokeswoman for Champaign schools, said parents with concerns about lead results are being advised to contact their children’s doctors.

“However, blood testing has not been called for at this time,” she said.

Lead poisoning in kids has declined in the U.S., but there remain pockets of higher risk.

There are at least 4 million U.S. households in which kids are being exposed to high levels of lead, mostly from lead-based paint dust, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As schools deal with their sinks and drinking fountains posing lead exposure risks, there are also steps parents can take to protect children at home.

Illinois American Water advises lead levels are likely to be higher in drinking water in homes:

— That have lead pipes or a lead service line or copper pipes with lead solder.

— That were built before 1986 that also have soft or acidic water or water that sits in pipes for several hours.

The utility advises flushing the tap before drinking or cooking with water if the faucet hasn’t been used for six hours or longer, and using cold water for cooking and drinking. Hot water coming out of the faucet has the potential to contain more lead.

Those living in homes built before 1978 are advised to have a home checked by a licensed lead inspector, and to refrain from any remodeling projects before the inspection takes place, according to the CDC.

Lead dust can also come from cracks in lead paint, so parents in older homes should also clean floors, play areas and around windows.

Feeding kids a healthy diet including foods with calcium, iron and vitamin C may help keep lead out of the body, according to the CDC. Milk, yogurt, cheese and green leafy vegetables are good sources of calcium. Sources of iron are lean read meats, beans, peanut butter and cereals, and vitamin C sources include oranges, green and red peppers and juice.