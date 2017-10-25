UPDATED: Rector to run for Champaign County Clerk

Photo by: Provided Jon Rector

New 11:13 a.m. Wednesday:



The latest candidate for Champaign County Clerk wants to build on what the office has done but also beef up communication to current and prospective voters.



County board member, Jon Rector of Champaign, becomes the second Republican in the field.

Rector is an implementation specialist at Champaign-based Benefit Planning Consultants. His county board term is not up until 2020, meaning he would keep his board seat if he's not elected county clerk.



Rector joins Republican Matt Grandone and Democrat Aaron Ammons in the running for county clerk. Current Republican Clerk Gordy Hulten is running for county executive.



**



Original story 10:08 a.m. Wednesday:



Champaign County Board member Jon Rector is the second Republican to make a bid for county clerk.



Rector, of Champaign, plans a formal announcement Wednesday afternoon. He joins Republican Matt Grandone and Democrat Aaron Ammons in the field.



Current Republican clerk Gordy Hulten is running for county executive.