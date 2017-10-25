UPDATED: UI GEO to take strike vote

Other Related Content GEO rallies a day after first talks with mediator present

Halloween is shaping up to be a critical day in contract talks between the University of Illinois and its Graduate Employees Organization.



GEO co-president Gus Wood said starting Thursday night, members will vote on whether they want to go on strike. Voting will go into next week, leading up to a bargaining session on Tuesday. Wood said if that session is not productive and if members vote for a strike, the GEO could file strike paperwork with the Illinois Labor Relations Board. That starts a 10 day countdown until when the group can legally walk off the job.



This news came after a bargaining session on Tuesday, where Wood says the UI put forth a five year economic proposal that the GEO didn't like.

Wood also said the UI's proposal includes a 1% raise in the first year and no guaranteed raises after that.



UI spokesperson Robin Kaler did not have an immediate comment on the strike vote. Kaler previously said school officials are hopeful that both sides can find common ground.



