AUDIO: Danville public safety director: 'It is a safe community'
Danville's director of public safety says the community is still a safe place despite an increase in shootings since the beginning of September. Larry Thomason said this type of violence is not random and is of great concern to his department. WDWS' Michael Kiser has more.
