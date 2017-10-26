UPDATE: ACLU says state supreme court unlikely to hear Paxton discrimination case

Other Related Content Paxton B&B: Taking appeal to state Supreme Court

New 4:49 p.m. Thursday:



The attorney for a Paxton-area bed and breakfast still plans to appeal to the state's high court in a discrimination case. But the other side said it's a moot point, and they consider the case over.



The case revolves around Mark and Todd Wathen of Tuscola. In 2011, the couple was not allowed to hold its civil union ceremony at TimberCreek Bed and Breakfast. The co-owner, Jim Walder, cited religious beliefs.



The Wathens took their case to the Illinois Human Rights Commission, which ordered TimberCreek to pay the men and their attorneys $80,000.



Ed Yohnka, a spokesman for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said TimberCreek's attorney, Jason Craddock, appealed up to the state Supreme Court. But Yohnka said the high court did not accept the appeal because it was late and had errors. Yohnka said the deadline has passed for any other filings.



Still, Craddock said he plans to resubmit the appeal.



**



Original story:



The Illinois Supreme Court has turned down a request by a Paxton-area bed and breakfast to overturn a ruling that said the business discriminated against a gay couple from Tuscola.



The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, which represents Mark and Todd Wathen, said the only remaining option for TimberCreek Bed and Breakfast is to ask the high court to reconsider its decision.



An attorney for TimberCreek could not be reached for comment.



In 2011, TimberCreek co-owner Jim Walder, citing his religious beliefs, did not allow the Wathens to have their civil union ceremony at his facility. The couple took its case to the Illinois Human Rights Commission, which ruled in the couple's favor and ordered Timber Creek to pay the men and their attorneys $80,000.