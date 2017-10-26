UPDATE: Driver ID'd in Philo Slab accident

Update 11:15 a.m.:

Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as 18-year-old Carl A. Parks Jr, of Sidney.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 7:02 a.m., Northrup said.

Original article:

Champaign County sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal accident that took place on the Philo Slab this morning.

Lt. Brian Mennenga said the driver was traveling eastbound on the Philo Slab when the Jeep Grand Cherokee left the road. The SUV hit a culvert and rolled several times, landing upright in a field.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies were called to the accident — which took place about a mile east of U.S. 45 — around 6 a.m. today. The driver was traveling alone.



