City staff recommends buildings in way of Central expansion be preserved

PACA launches bid to save 3 buildings in way of Central High expansion

It's the first step in a long road, but Champaign planning staff is recommending that three properties slated for demolition to make way for an expanded Central High School be spared.



The city's Historic Preservation Commission on Nov. 2 will consider the staff recommendation to deem the properties historic local landmarks. If the bid approved there, it would need the OK from the city plan commission and the city council.



The three properties are: Bailey House (606 West Church Street), Burnham House (603 West Church Street) and Phillipe Mansion/McKinley Family YMCA (500 West Church Street).



The Preservation and Conservation Association, based in Champaign, applied for the landmark status. The group said the Unit 4 school district was not up front about the need to bulldoze the historic structures.



Unit 4 school board president Chris Kloeppel denied that in a recent interview with WDWS.