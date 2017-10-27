Freeze watch issued for weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of East Central Illinois from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

The watch includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle to upper 20s Saturday night. Any sensitive plants could be killed by the cold temperatures, if not brought inside or protected.