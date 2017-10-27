Illinois basketball adds charity exhibition
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball fans will get their first opportunity to see first-year coach Brad Underwood's team a week earlier than expected. The Illini will play an exhibition game at Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 with the proceeds from the game going to the American Red Cross.
Both teams were granted a one-time NCAA waiver to play the game. It's the only exhibition on the schedule for Illinois in advance of the Nov. 10 season opener against Southern at State Farm Center.
Tickets for the event will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Monday and cost $10. Tickets can be purchased at the EIU Ticket Office in Lantz Arena, by calling 217-581-2106 or online at www.eiupanthertickets.com.
The Illinois-EIU game is part of a doubleheader in Charleston. The EIU women's basketball team — led by former Illinois coach Matt Bollant — will play Indiana State at 4 p.m.
Comments
