UPDATED: freeze warning issued for weekend

New 3:19 p.m. Friday:



The National Weather Service has upgraded the freeze watch for most of our listening area to a freeze warning. It starts Saturday at 10 p.m. and runs until Sunday at 9 a.m.



The watch includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.



Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle to upper 20s Sunday night. Any sensitive plants could be killed by the cold temperatures if not brought inside or protected.



**



Original story 5:34 a.m. Friday:



The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of East Central Illinois from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

The watch includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle to upper 20s Saturday night. Any sensitive plants could be killed by the cold temperatures, if not brought inside or protected.