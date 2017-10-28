No confirmation yet on parade fight

Image Gallery: Celebration, protests at 2017 UI homecoming parade » more Photo by: Stephen Haas Anti-Chief protesters block the car carrying Chancellor Robert Jones on Green Street during the University of Illinois homecoming parade on campus in Urbana on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Pro-Chief Illiniwek activists said three people were injured in a clash with protesters Friday night after the protesters blocked the homecoming parade route.

But police said they don’t have a report of violence as of noon Saturday.

Former Chief portrayer Ivan Dozier and others said at a pow-wow this morning that three pro-Chief members were injured and some escorted away by police.



"Several chief supporters were hurt," the Chief Illiniwek Facebook page said.

University of Illinois Police spokesman Pat Wade said he had no information about injuries.



“The only report we had last night was about a teenage girl who was in a verbal altercation with protesters, but was not in a fight. We have no reports of any physical altercations,” Wade said.



Protesters blocked Chancellor Robert Jones’ car and lined the parade route.