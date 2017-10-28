No confirmation yet on parade fight
CHAMPAIGN — Pro-Chief Illiniwek activists said three people were injured in a clash with protesters Friday night after the protesters blocked the homecoming parade route.
But police said they don’t have a report of violence as of noon Saturday.
Former Chief portrayer Ivan Dozier and others said at a pow-wow this morning that three pro-Chief members were injured and some escorted away by police.
"Several chief supporters were hurt," the Chief Illiniwek Facebook page said.
University of Illinois Police spokesman Pat Wade said he had no information about injuries.
“The only report we had last night was about a teenage girl who was in a verbal altercation with protesters, but was not in a fight. We have no reports of any physical altercations,” Wade said.
Protesters blocked Chancellor Robert Jones’ car and lined the parade route.
So the NG is reporting FB rumors that are unsupported by police records? This is about racist white people trying to cast themselves as the victims. Who are the melting white snowflakes now?
One would assume that we can all agree that black face minstrelsy is reprehensibly racist (although many in this town may disagree even with that). If so, why is is this “red face” minstrelsy tolerable—especially in an approved homecoming float? The administration has made a venal calculation and compromised the moral value of anti-racism in order to accommodate the nostalgic fantasies of racist alumni donors. Awful.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.