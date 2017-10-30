Campus menorah damaged for fourth time since 2015 (w/video)

University of Illinois police are searching for two people who were allegedly involved in removing a branch of a large menorah on campus over the weekend, the fourth time the menorah has been damaged since 2015.

In a video of the incident, two people are seen with a shopping cart walking by the menorah at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on Fourth Street in Champaign about 10:50 p.m. Friday. Both men attempt to move and shake the menorah before one of them is able to remove one of the branches.



Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel said the branch, which has been returned, is broken. He said the Chabad Center is working with an architect to design a menorah that is made of steel, and they hope to have the new one up by Hanukkah in December.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call UI police at 217-333-1216 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.