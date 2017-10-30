Campus menorah damaged for fourth time since 2015 (w/video)
University of Illinois police are searching for two people who were allegedly involved in removing a branch of a large menorah on campus over the weekend, the fourth time the menorah has been damaged since 2015.
In a video of the incident, two people are seen with a shopping cart walking by the menorah at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on Fourth Street in Champaign about 10:50 p.m. Friday. Both men attempt to move and shake the menorah before one of them is able to remove one of the branches.
Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel said the branch, which has been returned, is broken. He said the Chabad Center is working with an architect to design a menorah that is made of steel, and they hope to have the new one up by Hanukkah in December.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call UI police at 217-333-1216 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
Hahaha. I don't think that kid was trying to break it, it is just that flimsy of construction that it broke off that easy. Looks like he was going to grab and shake it some more, and the branch broke off and took him by surprise? Maybe he is offended by it, and thinks it should be removed?
Thought they were supposse to get a better one when it got broke last time?
Remember, according to Trump, people who do such things are 'very fine people' who just want to 'protect their heritage,' or as they also say, the 'Blood and Soil'...
Again, the Republican president of the United States insists they're simply misunderstood and really are 'very fine people'...
@Saul, thank you for my daily dose of entertainment. What happened at Chabad is truly sad and wrong. If they're students, I hope they're identified and punished by the university. I voted for Trump. So, there you go. I don't think he would have won if his platform was based around hatred as so many liberal like to snivel. I will also look forward to your comments after he wins re-election. Perhaps you will post those from Canada, eh?
Som uh, you still feel really really good about voting for someone who bragged, shortly after getting married for the third time to his former mistress, about sexually assaulting women --- grabbing them by the genitals --- and then laughed and laughed because, as he boasted, they felt absolutely powerless to do anything about it...?
Good to know...
It's also not a surprise, frankly, that you don't have a problem with his disgusting racism and bigotry either...
...or, of course, his coddling of white nationalists, KKK terrorists and nazis...
But don't ever forget: he lost the popular vote by 3 million and only got over the top in the electoral college with the help of Putin and his stooges...
...as we learned some more about today and as we'll learn much much more about soon enough...
Tick...tock...tick...tock...tick...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.