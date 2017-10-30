Former Landmark Hotel up for auction

Image Gallery: Landmark Hotel tour » more Photo by: Rick Danzl The Camelot Dining Room at Urbana Landmark Hotel in Urbana on Tuesday March 14, 2017. Other Related Content UPDATE: Revised Landmark Hotel offer 'never went anywhere'

URBANA — The former Landmark Hotel is being put up for auction beginning Dec. 11.

The 2.55-acre property has a starting bid listed at $350,000.

The 128-room hotel at 210 S. Race St. is currently closed.

Hotel owner Xiao Jin Yuan purchased the property in 2010 for $600,000.

He renovated and reopened most of the hotel rooms, but returned $1 million in incentives to the city after failing to open the hotel’s restaurant and conference center as part of a developer agreement, the city said. He put the hotel up for sale in 2015 with an asking price of $5.4 million and closed the hotel in April 2016.

“He’s been marketing the hotel for some time,” said Steve Post, a broker with California-based Amber Hotel Company. “This is just one more platform looking for buyers. He’s just still looking for a buyer.”

Post said he expects the property will get bidders.

“The owner would like the highest profitable price,” Post said.

Yuan said “this is a business decision.”

“They (the broker) wanted to take that route. I said fine,” he said.

In a statement, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin encouraged those with "transformative ideas" to bid.

"It’s time to re-envision the entire nine square blocks that’s the site of Lincoln Square, the Landmark Hotel, and several public parking lots," she said. "We need to be imaginative and bold and develop this site in a way that will serve us for the next 50 years."

She encouraged the community to offer their ideas for the site.

"This is the beginning of the process," Marlin said. "I want to involve the community in envisioning what could be here."

The city was notified Friday of the auction by the broker, Marlin said.

Urbana's Economic Development Manager, Brandon Boys, said he's optimistic about the potential sale.

"Our redevelopment goals for the site have always been contingent on who the owner was. At this point, we're at a standstill. The hotel is closed," he said. "We're optimistic that a new owner would bring new options, and the mayor is calling for those with transformative ideas to step forward."

In June, Urbana rejected a plan to redevelop the hotel by New Jersey-based Crimson Rock Capital that Urbana said would've cost the city $15 million over 20 years.

The hotel originally opened in 1923 as the Urbana-Lincoln Hotel. In 1965, it was purchased by Carson Pirie Scott & Co. before being sold in the 1970s to the Jumer Hotel chain. The chain sold it in 2001, and the hotel cycled through various owners before Yuan bought it in 2010.