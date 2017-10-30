Former Landmark Hotel up for auction
URBANA — The former Landmark Hotel is being put up for auction beginning Dec. 11.
The 2.55-acre property has a starting bid listed at $350,000.
The 128-room hotel at 210 S. Race St. is currently closed.
Hotel owner Xiao Jin Yuan purchased the property in 2010 for $600,000.
He renovated and reopened most of the hotel rooms, but returned $1 million in incentives to the city after failing to open the hotel’s restaurant and conference center as part of a developer agreement, the city said. He put the hotel up for sale in 2015 with an asking price of $5.4 million and closed the hotel in April 2016.
“He’s been marketing the hotel for some time,” said Steve Post, a broker with California-based Amber Hotel Company. “This is just one more platform looking for buyers. He’s just still looking for a buyer.”
Post said he expects the property will get bidders.
“The owner would like the highest profitable price,” Post said.
Yuan said “this is a business decision.”
“They (the broker) wanted to take that route. I said fine,” he said.
In a statement, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin encouraged those with "transformative ideas" to bid.
"It’s time to re-envision the entire nine square blocks that’s the site of Lincoln Square, the Landmark Hotel, and several public parking lots," she said. "We need to be imaginative and bold and develop this site in a way that will serve us for the next 50 years."
She encouraged the community to offer their ideas for the site.
"This is the beginning of the process," Marlin said. "I want to involve the community in envisioning what could be here."
The city was notified Friday of the auction by the broker, Marlin said.
Urbana's Economic Development Manager, Brandon Boys, said he's optimistic about the potential sale.
"Our redevelopment goals for the site have always been contingent on who the owner was. At this point, we're at a standstill. The hotel is closed," he said. "We're optimistic that a new owner would bring new options, and the mayor is calling for those with transformative ideas to step forward."
In June, Urbana rejected a plan to redevelop the hotel by New Jersey-based Crimson Rock Capital that Urbana said would've cost the city $15 million over 20 years.
The hotel originally opened in 1923 as the Urbana-Lincoln Hotel. In 1965, it was purchased by Carson Pirie Scott & Co. before being sold in the 1970s to the Jumer Hotel chain. The chain sold it in 2001, and the hotel cycled through various owners before Yuan bought it in 2010.
I guess the real question would be what kind of restrictions is the city going to place on the purchase? What if the buyer wants to tear it all down and make an open air park? Or, tear it down and put in a multi-level business outlet center?
Or will they put such restrictions on the property to say that it must remain a hotel and be used in it's current state with repairs/renovations? If it's that one, good luck finding a comitted buyer. It would cost more that the place is worth to bring it back up to a reasonable standard, and that's not even considering the loss they'll operate on beign in downtown Urbana, where there is no draw. Closest thing is the UofI, but you need more than 4 or 5 weekends a year of full bookings to survive.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.