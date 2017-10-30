Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Freeze warning issued for Tuesday morning
Mon, 10/30/2017 - 9:50am | Carol Vorel

A freeze warning has been issued for several area counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. The counties include: Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Vermilion.

Temperatures will dip to around 30 degrees late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The freeze could damage or kill plants which are sensitive to cold temperatures.
 

