Freeze warning issued for Tuesday morning
A freeze warning has been issued for several area counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. The counties include: Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Vermilion.
Temperatures will dip to around 30 degrees late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The freeze could damage or kill plants which are sensitive to cold temperatures.
