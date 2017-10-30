UI athletics sets $300 million fundraising goal

University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said the athletics department has a goal of raising $300 million as a part of the school's overall campaign goal of more than $2 billion.



Whitman announced Monday that the money will go into three different "pillars of excellence": student scholarships, capital projects and student athlete enhancement.

Whitman said $70 million will go toward the scholarships, $200 million will be directed to capital projects and $30 million will be earmarked for academic services, including academic advising, tutoring, financial literacy and social media use.



The football performance center, which is scheduled to open in 2019, will be the featured project. But Whitman says more facilities projects will be announced over the course of the fundraising campaign. The new football facility will cost $79.2 million. It will be adjoined to the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility on the east side of Memorial Stadium.