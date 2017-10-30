UPDATED: Danville school bus drivers ratify new contract

Other Related Content Danville district weighing options in face of possible bus driver strike

New 6:12 p.m. Monday:



The busses will keep running, and the school doors will stay open at Danville public schools after bus drivers OK'ed a new contract Monday night.



Spokesperson for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 26 Tim Donovan said union members ratified the deal by a vote of 84 to 28. He says it's a three year contract with "good raises, " but he declined to elaborate.



A spokesman for the First Student transportation group, Chris Kemper, also declined to divulge details of the deal.



The vote followed a bargaining session Monday. Bus drivers had threatened to walk off the job if the session didn't go well, leading to a likely closure of schools.



Original story 3:53 p.m. Monday:



A bus driver strike that likely would have caused Danville public schools to close appears to have been averted.



Chris Kemper, a spokesman for the First Student transportation company, said a bargaining session Monday yielded a tentative agreement between First Student and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 26. Kemper did not go into details of the agreement.



Union spokesman Tim Donovan could not be reached for comment Monday. But he previously said that if a deal was reached, the union would vote on it that same day.