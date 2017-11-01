Multiple crashes on I-74 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN -- State police say there have been multiple crashes on Interstate 74 westbound between Prospect and Lincoln Avenue.
State police said traffic is backing up and urged drivers in the area to use caution.
Use caution.
— ISP D-10 Pesotum (@ISPDistrict10) November 1, 2017
