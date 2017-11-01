UI forges partnerships with four Israeli universities

Four new partnerships between the University of Illinois and four universities in Israel will focus on three research areas: agriculture, health care and data science.



UI President Tim Killeen and Governor Bruce Rauner are on a trade mission in Israel this week. By the end of the trip, Rauner said Killeen will have signed memorandums of understanding with four universities: Tel Aviv, Hebrew, Technion and Ben-Gurion.



Rauner said the three research areas were carefully picked.

Rauner hoped the research will lead to the development of new businesses. He said the partnerships between the universities will also involve sharing faculty and students.



Rauner said officials will prioritize one partnership to start, but he did not say which one.



President Killeen in a statement said he hopes the partnerships will "drive progress and economic growth."

