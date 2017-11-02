Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, November 2, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News House fire in Pesotum

House fire in Pesotum
| Subscribe

More Local

House fire in Pesotum

Thu, 11/02/2017 - 8:00am | Carol Vorel

PESOTUM — Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Pesotum along U.S. 45. 

State police are  offering traffic control and say U.S. 45 is open after being blocked earlier. 

More to come

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments