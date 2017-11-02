UI graduate student union members authorize strike
Members of the Graduate Employees Organization at the University of Illinois have authorized a strike in ongoing contract negotiations with the university's administration.
The GEO announced the results of its strike-authorization vote Thursday night. Co-President Gus Wood said 93 percent of voting members approved a strike. He did not say how many people voted.
If the union decides to call a strike, it must file paperwork with the state to start a 10-day countdown before graduate students can legally walk off the job, like they did in 2009.
UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler previously said the school was disappointed in the strike talks and hopeful both sides could come to a fair contract.
Bargaining started in March, and another session is set for Tuesday.
