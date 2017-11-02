UPDATE: Occupant escapes Pesotum house fire unharmed

PESOTUM —Pesotum fire officials said a dehumidifer in a basement is to blame for starting a house fire this morning.

Fire Chief Robert Russian said the occupant of the house at 203 S. Chestnut — U.S. 45 — woke up to a popping noise. She was able to get out of the smoke-filled house and go to a neighbor’s home.

Russian said firefighters found the blaze coming from the basement when they arrived shortly after 7:15 a.m. The fire mainly burned in a corner of the basement where the dehumidifer was located. The rest of the house received heavy smoke damage.

Russian said the house did not have any smoke detectors. Damage is estimated at $15,000.

Fire departments from Tolono, Tuscola and Savoy were also at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

PESOTUM — Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Pesotum along U.S. 45.

State police are offering traffic control and say U.S. 45 is open after being blocked earlier.

