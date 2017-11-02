UPDATED: Feds oppose postponing accused kidnapper's trial — for now

Federal prosecutors are opposing a defense motion to delay the start of the trial for the man accused of kidnapping and murder in the June disappearance of University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang unless the government decides to seek the death penalty.

The U.S. Attorney's Office filed its response Thursday and said 28-year-old Brendt Christensen has no justifiable reasons to delay to the start of his trial from Feb. 27 to October. Prosecutors said there has already been one continuance in this case, as the trial was originally scheduled to start in September.

However, they said that if they do decide to seek the death penalty, then it would be unreasonable to expect the defense to be ready by Feb. 27. Prosecutors said that they will decide whether to seek the death penalty by Feb. 1; the decision ultimately rests with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



Soon after the Thursday filing from prosecutors, the defense team responded with a request to have until Tuesday to reply. Defense attorneys said there are issues unrelated to a possible death penalty defense that require an extension.

The final decision on whether the trial will get pushed back again is up to Judge Colin Bruce. It's unknown when he will rule on the latest motion.

Christensen is charged with kidnapping resulting in death. Zhang disappeared on June 9, and her body has not been found.