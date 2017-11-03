Champaign-Ford Regional Superintendent of Education will not run for re-election
The Regional Superintendent of Education who serves Champaign and Ford counties will not run for re-election next year.
Dr. Jane Quinlan will step down on June 30th, 2019, which is the end of her term. She was first elected in 2006.
Regional Superintendents of Education supervise and advise school districts and carry out the advice of the State Superintendent of Education.
Quinlan is endorsing Nick Elder to replace her. Elder is the Director of Education for Employment System 330, a group that provides support for career and technical education.
Comments
