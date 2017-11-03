Champaign-Ford regional superintendent not seeking re-election

CHAMPAIGN — Jane Quinlan, regional superintendent of schools for Champaign and Ford counties, said Friday that she will not run for another term in 2019.

She said she plans to step down from her position on June 30, 2019, at the end of her current term.

Quinlan, a Republican, was first elected in 2006, when she ran unopposed, succeeding former regional superintendent Judy Pacey. Quinlan also ran unopposed in 2010 and 2014.

Under her leadership, the Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education became the first regional office in the state to be accredited by AdvancED, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that conducts on-site external reviews of public and private schools and school systems and educational service agencies, she said.

Quinlan, who said she plans to remain in Champaign County, said she will support Nick Elder, director of the Education for Employment System 330 at Parkland College, as her replacement.

Elder has expressed interest in the regional superintendent post.