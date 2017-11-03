St. Thomas More volleyball headed to state

SENECA — The journey will end at Redbird Arena for St. Thomas More volleyball.

And that’s quite all right.

STM made sure its season will conclude next weekend after the Sabers swept Aurora Christian 25-20, 25-19 on Friday night at the Class 2A Seneca Super-Sectional, sending STM to its first-ever state appearance.

“The dream was to get to state,” STM coach Stan Bergman said. “We’re living the dream, and now we’ve just got to keep pushing forward.”

They’ll get to do so at 1:30 p.m. this Friday in a state semifinal match against Elgin Harvest Christian Academy (30-12).

Two more wins and STM will accomplish even more history, becoming the first high school from Champaign County to win a volleyball state title. But on Friday night, they were just enjoying the moment.

“This is very satisfying,” STM senior middle blocker Lucy Lux-Rulon said. “The fact that it’s never been done before is great, and to do it with this group of girls makes it all the more special.”

Much like they’ve done throughout the season, the Sabers (37-3) held on for a first set win before completing the victory against the Eagles (27-8), STM’s 29th sweep of the season.

Mica Allison and Lux-Rulon each paced STM with six kills apiece, but it was the Sabers’ blocking ability at the net that made the difference. Allie Trame registered 61/2 blocks, while Allison and Lux-Rulon each compiled five blocks.

“The big tale of the night was our blocking,” Bergman said. “All four of our bigs were really crucial in that. I was not pleased with the number of errors we had with our serve receive. I’m not sure if they were tight or scared or if Aurora Christian was serving at us really well, but we did not handle that really well. Luckily, our block was on.”

Lux-Rulon said she and her teammates didn’t seem nervous or anxious during the two-hour bus ride north to Seneca. Quite the opposite.

“We tried to keep each other calm, and just listened to music or rested,” Lux-Rulon said. “Some of us slept, too. We just stayed focused on what we had to do.”

STM has won 30 of its last 31 matches, and after a loss on Sept. 9 to Maroa-Forsyth in the championship match of the Clinton Classic, rattled off 23 consecutive victories.

The win streak ended on Oct. 14 with a loss to Payson Seymour in the title match of the Morgan Buerkett Tournament that STM hosts, but the Sabers haven’t lost since. Add in the fact Payson Seymour is in the 1A state semifinals, and this run the Sabers are enjoying is no fluke.

Neither is the fact STM is heading to state.

With a realistic chance to bring home a state championship.

Bergman knows what to expect next weekend since he coached Centennial to a third-place finish in 3A in 2012, but to see STM make it to state for the first time — and in his third season leading the program — is an entirely different experience.

“For me, personally, I just feel very privileged to work at STM and to be affiliated with the program and really try to mold it into something that can foster future wins,” Bergman said. “It’s more about the girls and them having the experience than it is for me. Having been there, I know what it’s like and what the atmosphere will be. And it’s so much fun.”