Injury reported following fire at Champaign duplex

CHAMPAIGN — One person was injured in a fire Saturday night in Champaign.

According to a Champaign Fire Department report, firefighters were called to a blaze at a two-story duplex at 804 Crescent Drive, Unit B, at 9:26 p.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived they found moderate smoke coming from the first floor windows of the building.

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters deployed hose lines inside the duplex and quickly extinguished the fire that was found in the kitchen.

One person in the duplex was treated at the scene after receiving what Smith called minor burns. The occupant was displaced from the home because of the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

Fire department officials were still at the scene investigating the cause on Sunday.

