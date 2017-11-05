Man hospitalized after shooting in Champaign

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Champaign police investigate a shooting reported after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Neil Street, Champaign. The victim was allegedly shot in the abdomen and taken from the scene by ambulance for what police described as a potentially life-threatening injury.

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Saturday night.

According to a Champaign police report, officers were called to the 1000 block of North Neil Street at 10:18 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired there.

When they arrived, officers found a 24-year-old man who had received a single gunshot wound to the abdomen inside the home.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to an area hospital.

Police said the victim has a potentially life-threatening injury.

Persons with information about the shooting are asked to call he Champaign Police Investigations Division at 217-403-6900.

They may also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

