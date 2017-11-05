Tornado watch issued for Sunday
|
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of East Central Illinois except Ford, Iroquois and DeWitt counties until 7 p.m. Sunday.
The weather service said severe storms with hail, high winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible on Sunday. You should monitor the weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter.
